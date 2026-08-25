What is Stooges about?

Stooges ($STOG coin) was born as a criticism of the current crypto world. A totally ridiculous coin that's shaking up the crypto world with a pie in the face. Inspired by the legendary Three Stooges, this coin is here to prove that not everything in life has to be serious. It's fast, it's silly, and it's on Solana, because... why not?

What makes Stooges unique?

If you're tired of those boring coins that promise the moon and stars but only give you charts and more charts, it's time to join us. Stooges.io isn't just a coin, it's a joke you can buy, sell, and most importantly, share!

What is today's price of Stooges (STOG)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 4.67%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of STOG are in circulation?

The circulating supply of STOG is 2999997635.87, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Stooges?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of STOG across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Stooges today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦233052067.03274656608000, positioning Stooges at rank #4762 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is STOG being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Stooges?

The recent price movement of 4.67% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.