What is stoicism about?

The "Stoicism" project is about promoting the ancient philosophical values of stoicism within the cryptocurrency community. Inspired by the teachings of Stoic philosophers, the project encourages emotional resilience and a calm mindset amidst the volatility of crypto markets.

What makes stoicism unique?

By advocating for "holding" rather than trading, the project seeks to teach individuals how to control their emotions and remain focused on long-term goals, much like the Stoics taught centuries ago.

Which blockchain network does Stoicism run on?

Stoicism operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of STOIC?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.65% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Stoicism belong to?

Stoicism falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare STOIC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Stoicism?

Its market capitalization is ₦111034801.57117085416000, placing the asset at rank #5728. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of STOIC is currently circulating?

There are 997984515.142867 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Stoicism today?

Over the past day, STOIC generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Stoicism fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.