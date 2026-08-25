Stohn Coin Price (SOH)
The live Stohn Coin (SOH) price today is $ 0, with a 68.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOH.
Stohn Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,346.07, with a circulating supply of 32.57M SOH. During the last 24 hours, SOH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0018998 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.078897, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SOH moved -0.00% in the last hour and -69.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.27.
The current Market Cap of Stohn Coin is $ 16.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.27. The circulating supply of SOH is 32.57M, with a total supply of 34549677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 570.21.
-0.00%
-68.42%
-69.74%
-69.74%
In 2040, the price of Stohn Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about?
Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. It can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer Stohn Coin network without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger, known as a blockchain.
Stohn Coin was created in 2021 by a group of enthusiasts passionate about cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin, which has a capped supply of 21 million, Stohn Coin has a maximum supply of 40 million coins. Miners are currently rewarded with 100 coins for each block they mine, but this block reward will halve every 200,000 blocks, mimicking the deflationary model of Bitcoin.
Each block is targeted to be mined every 5 minutes on average. For mining, Stohn Coin uses the Scrypt algorithm, a proof-of-work system that's memory-intensive, making it resistant to custom hardware like ASICs and potentially more accessible to individual miners. This combination of features positions Stohn Coin as a unique entrant in the world of digital currency.
What makes the project unique?
Stohn coin's unique characteristic is its implementation of the LWMA3 (Linearly Weighted Moving Average 3) hashrate difficulty calculation algorithm. This is a distinguishing factor as the difficulty adjustment algorithm is an essential aspect of any cryptocurrency, ensuring stability and fairness of the mining process. Most cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, use some version of a difficulty adjustment algorithm, but LWMA3 stands out due to its specific properties. LWMA3 aims to keep block times consistent by responding quickly to changes in hashrate, ensuring a more stable and predictable issuance of new coins. This can be particularly beneficial for a smaller or newer cryptocurrency like Stohn coin, which may experience more variability in mining power.
History of the project.
The genesis block of Stohn Coin was successfully mined by Jason Stanley
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What is the current trading price of Stohn Coin?
Stohn Coin (SOH) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -68.42% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Stohn Coin's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in SOH?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Stohn Coin's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #7622 with a market capitalization of ₦22201350.9182574985512000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about SOH?
With 32566576.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Stohn Coin's recent performance?
The price range between ₦ and ₦2.580322149269249168000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Stohn Coin stack up against similar assets?
Against other Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Proof of Work (PoW) tokens, SOH continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
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