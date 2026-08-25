Stobox Token Price Today

The live Stobox Token (STBU) price today is $ 0.00156493, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156493 per STBU.

Stobox Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 199,529, with a circulating supply of 127.50M STBU. During the last 24 hours, STBU traded between $ 0.00156488 (low) and $ 0.00156497 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.449805, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STBU moved -- in the last hour and +38.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.72.

Stobox Token (STBU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 199.53K$ 199.53K $ 199.53K Volume (24H) $ 101.72$ 101.72 $ 101.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 234.74K$ 234.74K $ 234.74K Circulation Supply 127.50M 127.50M 127.50M Total Supply 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0 150,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stobox Token is $ 199.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.72. The circulating supply of STBU is 127.50M, with a total supply of 150000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 234.74K.