STIX Price Today

The live STIX (STIX) price today is $ 0, with a 2.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current STIX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STIX.

STIX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,983, with a circulating supply of 10.00B STIX. During the last 24 hours, STIX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00203224, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STIX moved -0.47% in the last hour and +3.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

STIX (STIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.98K$ 38.98K $ 38.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.98K$ 38.98K $ 38.98K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STIX is $ 38.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STIX is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.98K.