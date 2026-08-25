STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Price (GST-BSC)
The live STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) price today is $ 0.00116825, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current GST-BSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00116825 per GST-BSC.
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 248,640, with a circulating supply of 212.83M GST-BSC. During the last 24 hours, GST-BSC traded between $ 0.00113128 (low) and $ 0.00121158 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 45.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GST-BSC moved +0.97% in the last hour and +1.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 461.66.
The current Market Cap of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC is $ 248.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 461.66. The circulating supply of GST-BSC is 212.83M, with a total supply of 212833517.76. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 248.64K.
+0.97%
-1.12%
+1.63%
+1.63%
In 2040, the price of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Green Satoshi Token (GST)
GST is earned in STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design.
GST serves as the replacement to experience points and in-app currency. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
When should I buy Green Satoshi Tokens (GST)?
Players buy GSTs to spend/burn in the STEPN app. GSTs are minted by players through moving and leasing their NFT Sneakers, and burned through making progress in the social and gamification components. GST is different from GMT, which is the Governance Token of STEPN with a supply of 6 billion tokens.
What is STEPN?
STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.
Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.
Who is behind STEPN?
STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.
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What is STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC's current price?
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC trades at ₦1.5867256294787874200000, reflecting a price movement of -1.12% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of GST-BSC?
With a market cap of ₦337704652.69728714240000, GST-BSC is ranked #4300 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of GST-BSC?
There are 212833517.76 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC fluctuated between ₦1.5365127071403917248000 and ₦1.6455767499798067728000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦61540.3708724021896000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence GST-BSC?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Gaming Utility Token,Action Games category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does GST-BSC behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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