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The live STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC price today is 0.00116825 USD.GST-BSC market cap is 248,640 USD. Track real-time GST-BSC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC price today is 0.00116825 USD.GST-BSC market cap is 248,640 USD. Track real-time GST-BSC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Logo

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Price (GST-BSC)

Unlisted

1 GST-BSC to USD Live Price:

$0.00116427
$0.00116427$0.00116427
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:51:05 (UTC+8)

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Price Today

The live STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) price today is $ 0.00116825, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current GST-BSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00116825 per GST-BSC.

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 248,640, with a circulating supply of 212.83M GST-BSC. During the last 24 hours, GST-BSC traded between $ 0.00113128 (low) and $ 0.00121158 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 45.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GST-BSC moved +0.97% in the last hour and +1.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 461.66.

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Market Information

$ 248.64K
$ 248.64K$ 248.64K

$ 461.66
$ 461.66$ 461.66

$ 248.64K
$ 248.64K$ 248.64K

212.83M
212.83M 212.83M

212,833,517.76
212,833,517.76 212,833,517.76

The current Market Cap of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC is $ 248.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 461.66. The circulating supply of GST-BSC is 212.83M, with a total supply of 212833517.76. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 248.64K.

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00113128
$ 0.00113128$ 0.00113128
24H Low
$ 0.00121158
$ 0.00121158$ 0.00121158
24H High

$ 0.00113128
$ 0.00113128$ 0.00113128

$ 0.00121158
$ 0.00121158$ 0.00121158

$ 45.31
$ 45.31$ 45.31

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.97%

-1.12%

+1.63%

+1.63%

Price Prediction for STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GST-BSC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GST-BSC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Price Prediction.

What is STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC)

What is Green Satoshi Token (GST)

GST is earned in STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design.

GST serves as the replacement to experience points and in-app currency. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.

When should I buy Green Satoshi Tokens (GST)?

Players buy GSTs to spend/burn in the STEPN app. GSTs are minted by players through moving and leasing their NFT Sneakers, and burned through making progress in the social and gamification components. GST is different from GMT, which is the Governance Token of STEPN with a supply of 6 billion tokens.

What is STEPN?

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers.

Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function.

Who is behind STEPN?

STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Resource

Official Website

About STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC

What is STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC's current price?

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC trades at ₦1.5867256294787874200000, reflecting a price movement of -1.12% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of GST-BSC?

With a market cap of ₦337704652.69728714240000, GST-BSC is ranked #4300 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of GST-BSC?

There are 212833517.76 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC fluctuated between ₦1.5365127071403917248000 and ₦1.6455767499798067728000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦61540.3708724021896000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence GST-BSC?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Move To Earn,Gaming Utility Token,Action Games category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does GST-BSC behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:51:05 (UTC+8)

STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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