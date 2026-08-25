What is Step Finance about?

Step Finance is the front page of Solana, providing a comprehensive platform to visualize, analyze, execute, and aggregate transactions across all Solana contracts in one place. It serves as a portfolio management dashboard and transaction aggregator, enabling users to monitor their tokens, LP positions, staked yield farms, margin positions, and more, all associated with their wallets.

What makes Step Finance unique?

Step Finance offers users the ability to execute swaps and participate in various yield farms and automated vaults directly from within the platform. Notably, any fees generated from these value accrual services are redistributed back to STEP stakers, creating a unique incentive structure.

How much is Step Finance worth right now?

Step Finance is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.41% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is STEP going up or down today?

STEP has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio ecosystem.

How popular is Step Finance today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling STEP.

What makes Step Finance different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio category and built on the -- network, STEP offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much STEP exists in the market?

There are 329989115.7293302 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Step Finance's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦13853.714034396432000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.