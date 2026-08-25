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The live Step Finance price today is 0 USD.STEP market cap is 43,001 USD. Track real-time STEP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Step Finance price today is 0 USD.STEP market cap is 43,001 USD. Track real-time STEP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Step Finance Logo

Step Finance Price (STEP)

Unlisted

1 STEP to USD Live Price:

$0.00012994
$0.00012994$0.00012994
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Step Finance (STEP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:50:50 (UTC+8)

Step Finance Price Today

The live Step Finance (STEP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STEP.

Step Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 43,001, with a circulating supply of 329.99M STEP. During the last 24 hours, STEP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STEP moved +0.01% in the last hour and +4.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 231.07.

Step Finance (STEP) Market Information

$ 43.00K
$ 43.00K$ 43.00K

$ 231.07
$ 231.07$ 231.07

$ 43.00K
$ 43.00K$ 43.00K

329.99M
329.99M 329.99M

329,989,115.7293302
329,989,115.7293302 329,989,115.7293302

The current Market Cap of Step Finance is $ 43.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 231.07. The circulating supply of STEP is 329.99M, with a total supply of 329989115.7293302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.00K.

Step Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 10.2
$ 10.2$ 10.2

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

+0.41%

+4.03%

+4.03%

Price Prediction for Step Finance

Step Finance (STEP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STEP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Step Finance (STEP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Step Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Step Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STEP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Step Finance Price Prediction.

What is Step Finance (STEP)

Step Finance is the front page of Solana. Visualise, Analyse, Execute and Aggregate transactions across all Solana contracts in one place. Step is a portfolio management dashboard and transaction aggregator where users can monitor their tokens associated with their wallets, LP positions, Staked Yield farms, Margin positions and more.

Users of Step Finance can also execute Swaps and enter various yield farms and automated vaults from within Step with any fees on such value accrual services going back to STEP stakers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Step Finance

What is Step Finance about?

Step Finance is the front page of Solana, providing a comprehensive platform to visualize, analyze, execute, and aggregate transactions across all Solana contracts in one place. It serves as a portfolio management dashboard and transaction aggregator, enabling users to monitor their tokens, LP positions, staked yield farms, margin positions, and more, all associated with their wallets.

What makes Step Finance unique?

Step Finance offers users the ability to execute swaps and participate in various yield farms and automated vaults directly from within the platform. Notably, any fees generated from these value accrual services are redistributed back to STEP stakers, creating a unique incentive structure.

How much is Step Finance worth right now?

Step Finance is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 0.41% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is STEP going up or down today?

STEP has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio ecosystem.

How popular is Step Finance today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling STEP.

What makes Step Finance different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio category and built on the -- network, STEP offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much STEP exists in the market?

There are 329989115.7293302 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Step Finance's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦13853.714034396432000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Step Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:50:50 (UTC+8)

Step Finance (STEP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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