What makes StellaSwap unique?

StellaSwap's unique value proposition lies in its commitment to establishing a strong foundation with its native token, STELLA, as a governance token, diverse farms, a built-in bridge, and user-centered service.

What's the history of StellaSwap?

StellaSwap's main objective is to create a broader range of network effects to address liquidity issues in the DeFi space, unlike many DEXs that focus on a single solution. This is reflected in its diverse product suite designed to facilitate decentralized governance by STELLA holders, while continuously innovating on collective foundations.

What's next for StellaSwap?

StellaSwap aims to expand its product offerings and continue innovating to address liquidity challenges in the DeFi space, ensuring a robust and user-centric platform.

What is StellaSwap about?

StellaSwap is one of the first automated market-making (AMM), decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Moonbeam parachain network. It offers a unified platform where users can swap, earn, yield farm, bridge assets, explore new projects, and engage in NFT trading.

What can StellaSwap be used for?

StellaSwap can be used for swapping, earning, yield farming, bridging assets, exploring new projects, and engaging in NFT trading, all from a single unified platform.

What is StellaSwap's current price?

StellaSwap trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of STELLA?

With a market cap of ₦104500466.45161387040000, STELLA is ranked #5073 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does StellaSwap generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of STELLA?

There are 119267315.73627755 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

StellaSwap fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does StellaSwap compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦6179.8430251474280000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence STELLA?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Automated Market Maker (AMM),Moonbeam Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does STELLA behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.