StellaSwap Price (STELLA)
The live StellaSwap (STELLA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STELLA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STELLA.
StellaSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,940, with a circulating supply of 119.27M STELLA. During the last 24 hours, STELLA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, STELLA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 207.31.
The current Market Cap of StellaSwap is $ 76.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 207.31. The circulating supply of STELLA is 119.27M, with a total supply of 115369253.61502008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 241.37K.
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In 2040, the price of StellaSwap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
StellaSwap is one of the first automated market-making (AMM), decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Moonbeam parachain network. Users can swap, earn, yield farm, bridge assets, explore new projects and engage in NFT trading all from a single unified platform. StellaSwap's products are structured in such a way that facilitates decentralized governance of STELLA holders, while continuing to innovate on the collective foundations by design.
The unique value proposition of StellaSwap is that we're committed in establishing a strong foundation with our native token, STELLA, as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge and user-centered service.
StellaSwap's main objective is to create a broader range of network effects to address the issues of liquidity in the DeFi space, instead of limiting ourselves to a single solution like many DEXs are doing now. This manifests itself in the diverse product suite of StellaSwap that will be explained in more details. Our products are structured in such a way that facilitates decentralized governance of STELLA holders, while continuing to innovate on the collective foundations by design.
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What makes StellaSwap unique?
StellaSwap's unique value proposition lies in its commitment to establishing a strong foundation with its native token, STELLA, as a governance token, diverse farms, a built-in bridge, and user-centered service.
What's the history of StellaSwap?
StellaSwap's main objective is to create a broader range of network effects to address liquidity issues in the DeFi space, unlike many DEXs that focus on a single solution. This is reflected in its diverse product suite designed to facilitate decentralized governance by STELLA holders, while continuously innovating on collective foundations.
What's next for StellaSwap?
StellaSwap aims to expand its product offerings and continue innovating to address liquidity challenges in the DeFi space, ensuring a robust and user-centric platform.
What is StellaSwap about?
StellaSwap is one of the first automated market-making (AMM), decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Moonbeam parachain network. It offers a unified platform where users can swap, earn, yield farm, bridge assets, explore new projects, and engage in NFT trading.
What can StellaSwap be used for?
StellaSwap can be used for swapping, earning, yield farming, bridging assets, exploring new projects, and engaging in NFT trading, all from a single unified platform.
What is StellaSwap's current price?
StellaSwap trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of STELLA?
With a market cap of ₦104500466.45161387040000, STELLA is ranked #5073 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does StellaSwap generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of STELLA?
There are 119267315.73627755 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
StellaSwap fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.
How does StellaSwap compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦6179.8430251474280000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence STELLA?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Automated Market Maker (AMM),Moonbeam Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does STELLA behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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