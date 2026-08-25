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The live Station This price today is 0 USD.MS2 market cap is 27,222 USD. Track real-time MS2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Station This price today is 0 USD.MS2 market cap is 27,222 USD. Track real-time MS2 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Station This Logo

Station This Price (MS2)

Unlisted

1 MS2 to USD Live Price:

$0.00002794
$0.00002794$0.00002794
+3.44%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Station This (MS2) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:49:25 (UTC+8)

Station This Price Today

The live Station This (MS2) price today is $ 0, with a 3.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current MS2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MS2.

Station This currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,222, with a circulating supply of 978.73M MS2. During the last 24 hours, MS2 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00287702, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MS2 moved +0.19% in the last hour and +30.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Station This (MS2) Market Information

$ 27.22K
$ 27.22K$ 27.22K

--
----

$ 27.53K
$ 27.53K$ 27.53K

978.73M
978.73M 978.73M

989,660,757.351748
989,660,757.351748 989,660,757.351748

The current Market Cap of Station This is $ 27.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MS2 is 978.73M, with a total supply of 989660757.351748. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.53K.

Station This Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00287702
$ 0.00287702$ 0.00287702

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.19%

+3.76%

+30.97%

+30.97%

Price Prediction for Station This

Station This (MS2) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MS2 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Station This (MS2) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Station This could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Station This will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MS2 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Station This Price Prediction.

What is Station This (MS2)

The project focuses on censorship-resistant memetic tokenization with image, sound, and video generation utility, serving as a cultural vehicle for artistic expression. Built on Telegram, it enables on-chain art creation and accessibility via mobile devices, allowing users to unlock and interact with blockchain-based art directly on their phones. Already adopted by communities like @MogCoinEth and @spx6900, it supports NFT projects such as Wifeystation, making it a versatile tool for the crypto space. Combining advanced AI-driven content creation with seamless integration into existing platforms, it bridges the gap between memetics and blockchain technology.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Station This (MS2) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemeSolana Ecosystem

About Station This

What is Station This about?

Station This is a project focused on censorship-resistant memetic tokenization with image, sound, and video generation utility, serving as a cultural vehicle for artistic expression. It is built on Telegram, enabling on-chain art creation and accessibility via mobile devices, allowing users to unlock and interact with blockchain-based art directly on their phones.

What makes Station This unique?

Station This combines advanced AI-driven content creation with seamless integration into existing platforms, bridging the gap between memetics and blockchain technology. Its versatility and accessibility make it a unique tool in the crypto space.

What's the history of Station This?

Station This has already been adopted by communities like @MogCoinEth and @spx6900, and supports NFT projects such as Wifeystation.

What can Station This be used for?

Station This can be used for on-chain art creation, interacting with blockchain-based art directly on mobile devices, and supporting NFT projects in the crypto space.

What is the current price of Station This?

Station This is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 3.75% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Station This is ₦3.9075894461999238032000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MS2 today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦36973117.98473918352000, placing the asset at rank #7077 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Station This's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MS2.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 978731770.661658 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Station This fall under?

Station This is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MS2's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MS2 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Station This

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:49:25 (UTC+8)

Station This (MS2) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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