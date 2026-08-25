Statera Price Today

The live Statera (STA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STA.

Statera currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,361, with a circulating supply of 78.32M STA. During the last 24 hours, STA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.466452, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STA moved -- in the last hour and +25.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.18.

Statera (STA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.36K$ 68.36K $ 68.36K Volume (24H) $ 11.18$ 11.18 $ 11.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.36K$ 68.36K $ 68.36K Circulation Supply 78.32M 78.32M 78.32M Total Supply 78,318,857.16324438 78,318,857.16324438 78,318,857.16324438

The current Market Cap of Statera is $ 68.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.18. The circulating supply of STA is 78.32M, with a total supply of 78318857.16324438. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.36K.