Which blockchain network does State of Mika by Virtuals run on?

State of Mika by Virtuals operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of STATE?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 3.38% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does State of Mika by Virtuals belong to?

State of Mika by Virtuals falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Anime-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare STATE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of State of Mika by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦79152244.39044322232000, placing the asset at rank #6142. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of STATE is currently circulating?

There are 999999997.63 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for State of Mika by Virtuals today?

Over the past day, STATE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, State of Mika by Virtuals fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.