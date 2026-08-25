Which blockchain network does Stash Inu run on?

Stash Inu operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of STASH?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 3.21% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Stash Inu belong to?

Stash Inu falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare STASH with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Stash Inu?

Its market capitalization is ₦100557590.78084398392000, placing the asset at rank #5835. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of STASH is currently circulating?

There are 9384704951.718897 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Stash Inu today?

Over the past day, STASH generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Stash Inu fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.