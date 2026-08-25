What is StarShip about?

StarShip is a Binance Smart Chain Project created to bridge businesses and users onto blockchain technology. Within its first 6 months, StarShip developed a non-custodial wallet, a token generator, online learning platform, and decentralized exchange. The core of StarShip's business model is its DeFi platform. With profit generated from StarShip products, StarShip purchases the native token in the form of buybacks, thus increasing its value for investors. The StarShip token purchased is then distributed to stakeholders and operations. StarShip’s next-generation business model is the future of global business.

What is the current price of StarShip?

The live price of StarShip (STARSHIP) is ₦11.6595573727996920032000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is StarShip positioned in the market?

StarShip currently sits at market rank #4833, supported by a market capitalization of ₦219222800.72899906896000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of STARSHIP?

The circulating supply of STARSHIP is 18802038.26579828 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of StarShip?

During the last 24 hours, StarShip traded within a range of ₦11.6349330752071814824000 (24-hour low) and ₦11.9940159101497039032000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is StarShip from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

StarShip reached an all-time high of ₦8298.6463480551176000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is STARSHIP trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for StarShip?

The current price movement of -0.69% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,RPG. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.