What is the project about?

STARS is a digital asset based on Polygon MATIC, the technical standard used for tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. A total of 27,000,000 SRX tokens will be issued. 1. Distribution of STARS is a completely decentralized process that is carried out through mining. The only way to mine STARS is to deposit your MATIC on our website and receive SRX tokens as a reward. 2. Number of accrued tokens.SRX tokens are credited to your account in real-time. The number of tokens awarded for each MATIC deposited fixed for each level.For example, at LEVEL 1, you will be credited with 0.16 SRX per day for each MATIC deposited. That is if you have a deposit of 100 MATIC means at the 1st level you will receive 16 STARS tokens per day. 3. Chronology of SRX mining. STARS mining will officially start on June, 2023, and will end when all 27,000,000 SRX will be mined. 4. Fairness of mining. During the period of STARS tokens mining, mining rewards will be fairly distributed according to the total number of MATIC deposited. All mining rewards will be accrued following the smart contract algorithm.

What makes your project unique?

History of your project.

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What can your token be used for?

What is the live trading price of STARS today?

The current trading price of STARS stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for STARS?

STARS recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for STARS?

In the last 24 hours, STARS has seen a price movement of -0.57%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has STARS traded in today?

Within the past day, STARS fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.