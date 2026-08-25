STARMAN Price Today

The live STARMAN (STARMAN) price today is $ 0, with a 7.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current STARMAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STARMAN.

STARMAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 120,284, with a circulating supply of 1.00B STARMAN. During the last 24 hours, STARMAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00368203, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STARMAN moved -0.54% in the last hour and -12.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.48K.

STARMAN (STARMAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.28K$ 120.28K $ 120.28K Volume (24H) $ 34.48K$ 34.48K $ 34.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.28K$ 120.28K $ 120.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STARMAN is $ 120.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.48K. The circulating supply of STARMAN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.28K.