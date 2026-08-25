STARKNET BROTHER Price (BROTHER)
The live STARKNET BROTHER (BROTHER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BROTHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BROTHER.
STARKNET BROTHER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,450, with a circulating supply of 1,000.00T BROTHER. During the last 24 hours, BROTHER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BROTHER moved -1.77% in the last hour and +92.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of STARKNET BROTHER is $ 179.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BROTHER is 1,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.45K.
-1.77%
-1.99%
+92.70%
+92.70%
In 2040, the price of STARKNET BROTHER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$BROTHER: Stark's Community Revolution Liquidity Locked Forever 5% for community wallet take over Where Unity Meets Innovation Culture = Inevitable
$BROTHER: Fueling Stark’s Community Revolution
$BROTHER is a cultural movement. With liquidity locked permanently and 5% allocated to a community wallet, $BROTHER empowers a decentralized takeover driven by the people. Built to foster shared growth, it symbolizes that culture is inevitable in crypto, creating a resilient, community-centered ecosystem. STARKNET BROTHER is the new moto of the blockchain world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is STARKNET BROTHER about?
STARKNET BROTHER is a cultural movement designed to empower a decentralized community takeover. With its liquidity locked forever and 5% allocated to a community wallet, it fosters a resilient, community-centered ecosystem. It symbolizes that culture is inevitable in crypto, creating a shared growth movement.
What makes STARKNET BROTHER unique?
STARKNET BROTHER is unique due to its permanent liquidity lock and the allocation of 5% to a community wallet, enabling a decentralized, people-driven revolution. It stands out by merging unity with innovation, making it a cultural symbol in the blockchain world.
What can STARKNET BROTHER be used for?
STARKNET BROTHER can be used to fuel a community-driven revolution in the blockchain world, promoting unity and innovation. It serves as a symbol of cultural inevitability in crypto, creating a resilient ecosystem for shared growth.
What is today's price of STARKNET BROTHER (BROTHER)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.99%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of BROTHER are in circulation?
The circulating supply of BROTHER is 1.0e+15, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own STARKNET BROTHER?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of BROTHER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of STARKNET BROTHER today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦243730292.49729801200000, positioning STARKNET BROTHER at rank #4703 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is BROTHER being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of STARKNET BROTHER?
The recent price movement of -1.99% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Starknet Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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