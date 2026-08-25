What is STARKNET BROTHER about?

STARKNET BROTHER is a cultural movement designed to empower a decentralized community takeover. With its liquidity locked forever and 5% allocated to a community wallet, it fosters a resilient, community-centered ecosystem. It symbolizes that culture is inevitable in crypto, creating a shared growth movement.

What makes STARKNET BROTHER unique?

STARKNET BROTHER is unique due to its permanent liquidity lock and the allocation of 5% to a community wallet, enabling a decentralized, people-driven revolution. It stands out by merging unity with innovation, making it a cultural symbol in the blockchain world.

What can STARKNET BROTHER be used for?

STARKNET BROTHER can be used to fuel a community-driven revolution in the blockchain world, promoting unity and innovation. It serves as a symbol of cultural inevitability in crypto, creating a resilient ecosystem for shared growth.

What is today's price of STARKNET BROTHER (BROTHER)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -1.99%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BROTHER are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BROTHER is 1.0e+15, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own STARKNET BROTHER?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BROTHER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of STARKNET BROTHER today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦243730292.49729801200000, positioning STARKNET BROTHER at rank #4703 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BROTHER being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of STARKNET BROTHER?

The recent price movement of -1.99% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme,Starknet Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.