About Sonny Sonny is the friendly face of Web3 on the fast, scalable Solana blockchain, designed for those who believe in a future where humans and technology can thrive together. Whether you're a die-hard sci-fi fan, a crypto enthusiast, or someone who simply loves a great community, Sonny offers something unique: ???? Join the Story: With Sonny, you’re not just buying a coin; you're part of a narrative that combines AI, community spirit, and blockchain innovation. ???? Fast and Scalable: Built on Solana, Sonny transactions are lightning-fast and low-cost, making it easy to join, trade, and interact without the hassle. ???? Sci-Fi Nostalgia Meets Crypto Fun: Sonny brings together fans of futuristic tech and internet culture for a thrilling ride. With each buy, you’re joining a legion of supporters who see a fun future with technology at its core. ???? Community-Driven: Sonny’s community is a blend of meme lovers, movie buffs, and tech optimists. Together, we’re creating a welcoming space where people can connect, laugh, and share.

What is the current price of staring robot?

staring robot is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.80% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of staring robot is ₦6.0309020172050836144000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SONNY today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦28454442.06084365200000, placing the asset at rank #7346 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is staring robot's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SONNY.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 998976278.781878 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does staring robot fall under?

staring robot is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SONNY's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SONNY to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.