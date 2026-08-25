What is Stargate about?

The Stargate initiative is a joint AI project announced by President Trump and Oracle, aiming to develop advancements in the field of AI and government collaboration.

What makes Stargate unique?

Stargate is unique as it represents a collaborative effort between several firms and the government, focusing on AI development and its integration with governmental operations.

What's the history of Stargate?

The Stargate initiative was officially announced by President Trump in person, marking a significant step in AI and government collaboration.

What's next for Stargate?

The project aims to support and publicize the initiative, promoting its goals and developments in the AI sector.

What can Stargate be used for?

Stargate can be used to enhance AI technologies and foster collaboration between the government and private firms, driving innovation in the field.

What is the real-time price of Stargate today?

The live price of Stargate stands at ₦, moving 4.21% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for STARGATE?

STARGATE has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Stargate showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is STARGATE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests STARGATE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Stargate?

With a market cap of ₦45569211.72235634216000, Stargate is ranked #6811, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has STARGATE seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Stargate compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦13.4581633345692483832000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence STARGATE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999031326.719382 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.