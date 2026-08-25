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The live Stargate price today is 0 USD.STARGATE market cap is 33,551 USD. Track real-time STARGATE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Stargate price today is 0 USD.STARGATE market cap is 33,551 USD. Track real-time STARGATE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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STARGATE Price Info

What is STARGATE

STARGATE Official Website

STARGATE Tokenomics

STARGATE Price Forecast

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Stargate Price (STARGATE)

Unlisted

1 STARGATE to USD Live Price:

$0.00003318
$0.00003318$0.00003318
+2.54%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Stargate (STARGATE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:46:48 (UTC+8)

Stargate Price Today

The live Stargate (STARGATE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current STARGATE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STARGATE.

Stargate currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,551, with a circulating supply of 999.03M STARGATE. During the last 24 hours, STARGATE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00990877, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STARGATE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +27.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stargate (STARGATE) Market Information

$ 33.55K
$ 33.55K$ 33.55K

--
----

$ 33.55K
$ 33.55K$ 33.55K

999.03M
999.03M 999.03M

999,031,326.719382
999,031,326.719382 999,031,326.719382

The current Market Cap of Stargate is $ 33.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STARGATE is 999.03M, with a total supply of 999031326.719382. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.55K.

Stargate Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00990877
$ 0.00990877$ 0.00990877

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

+4.21%

+27.23%

+27.23%

Price Prediction for Stargate

Stargate (STARGATE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STARGATE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stargate (STARGATE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stargate could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Stargate will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STARGATE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Stargate Price Prediction.

What is Stargate (STARGATE)

The project aims to support the Stargate initiative announced by president Trump and oracle. The joined ai initiative were announced yesterday by the President in person, and it was explained what the initiative would develop in the field of ai and government collaboration.

The project solely aims to support and make publicity about the initiative proposed and developed jointly with several firms and the president.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stargate (STARGATE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Stargate

What is Stargate about?

The Stargate initiative is a joint AI project announced by President Trump and Oracle, aiming to develop advancements in the field of AI and government collaboration.

What makes Stargate unique?

Stargate is unique as it represents a collaborative effort between several firms and the government, focusing on AI development and its integration with governmental operations.

What's the history of Stargate?

The Stargate initiative was officially announced by President Trump in person, marking a significant step in AI and government collaboration.

What's next for Stargate?

The project aims to support and publicize the initiative, promoting its goals and developments in the AI sector.

What can Stargate be used for?

Stargate can be used to enhance AI technologies and foster collaboration between the government and private firms, driving innovation in the field.

What is the real-time price of Stargate today?

The live price of Stargate stands at ₦, moving 4.21% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for STARGATE?

STARGATE has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Stargate showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is STARGATE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests STARGATE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Stargate?

With a market cap of ₦45569211.72235634216000, Stargate is ranked #6811, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has STARGATE seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Stargate compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦13.4581633345692483832000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence STARGATE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999031326.719382 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stargate

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:46:48 (UTC+8)

Stargate (STARGATE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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