StareCat Price Today

The live StareCat (HELIA) price today is $ 0, with a 11.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current HELIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HELIA.

StareCat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,308, with a circulating supply of 998.71M HELIA. During the last 24 hours, HELIA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00335083, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HELIA moved -0.76% in the last hour and +31.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

StareCat (HELIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.31K$ 42.31K $ 42.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.31K$ 42.31K $ 42.31K Circulation Supply 998.71M 998.71M 998.71M Total Supply 998,707,902.362648 998,707,902.362648 998,707,902.362648

The current Market Cap of StareCat is $ 42.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HELIA is 998.71M, with a total supply of 998707902.362648. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.31K.