Starcoin Price Today

The live Starcoin (STC) price today is $ 0, with a 3.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current STC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STC.

Starcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,202, with a circulating supply of 388.33M STC. During the last 24 hours, STC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.140777, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STC moved +0.34% in the last hour and -7.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Starcoin (STC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.20K$ 69.20K $ 69.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.20K$ 69.20K $ 69.20K Circulation Supply 388.33M 388.33M 388.33M Total Supply 388,326,556.0 388,326,556.0 388,326,556.0

The current Market Cap of Starcoin is $ 69.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STC is 388.33M, with a total supply of 388326556.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.20K.