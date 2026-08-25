STAN Price Today

The live STAN (STAN) price today is $ 0, with a 7.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STAN.

STAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 495,144, with a circulating supply of 1.00B STAN. During the last 24 hours, STAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03948001, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STAN moved -0.95% in the last hour and +45.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.43K.

STAN (STAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 495.14K$ 495.14K $ 495.14K Volume (24H) $ 75.43K$ 75.43K $ 75.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 495.14K$ 495.14K $ 495.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STAN is $ 495.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.43K. The circulating supply of STAN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 495.14K.