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The live STAN price today is 0 USD.STAN market cap is 495,144 USD. Track real-time STAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live STAN price today is 0 USD.STAN market cap is 495,144 USD. Track real-time STAN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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STAN Price Info

What is STAN

STAN Official Website

STAN Tokenomics

STAN Price Forecast

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STAN Price (STAN)

Unlisted

1 STAN to USD Live Price:

$0.00047758
$0.00047758$0.00047758
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
STAN (STAN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:45:52 (UTC+8)

STAN Price Today

The live STAN (STAN) price today is $ 0, with a 7.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STAN.

STAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 495,144, with a circulating supply of 1.00B STAN. During the last 24 hours, STAN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03948001, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STAN moved -0.95% in the last hour and +45.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.43K.

STAN (STAN) Market Information

$ 495.14K
$ 495.14K$ 495.14K

$ 75.43K
$ 75.43K$ 75.43K

$ 495.14K
$ 495.14K$ 495.14K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of STAN is $ 495.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.43K. The circulating supply of STAN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 495.14K.

STAN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03948001
$ 0.03948001$ 0.03948001

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.95%

+7.73%

+45.52%

+45.52%

Price Prediction for STAN

STAN (STAN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STAN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
STAN (STAN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of STAN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price STAN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STAN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking STAN Price Prediction.

What is STAN (STAN)

7 billion people. 1 billion cups. You do the maths.

Based on the recently viral Stanley Cups, the main focus of $STAN is to become the story tellers of Crypto by utilising our teams' deep animation and production background to produce videos featuring our mascot humorously engaging with Crypto current events. Here is a short example of such: https://twitter.com/StanleyCupCoin/status/1748901399478378595

Beyond the above, the success of $STAN is based on there being only 7 billion people in this world, yet 1 billion cups. If this isn't enough, we are developing a production team to partner with other projects within the space, generating our team revenue which will be used to sustainably fund our own content in making sure that the cup still fu

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

STAN (STAN) Resource

Official Website

About STAN

What is STAN's current price?

STAN trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 7.73% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of STAN?

With a market cap of ₦672508174.69090067904000, STAN is ranked #3538 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does STAN generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of STAN?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

STAN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does STAN compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦53.6220361387364195416000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence STAN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does STAN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STAN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:45:52 (UTC+8)

STAN (STAN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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