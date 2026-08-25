What is StakeLayer about?

StakeLayer is a comprehensive yield aggregator designed primarily for BTC (WBTC, BTCB), ETH, and stablecoins like USDT/USDC. Its core functionality revolves around a system of vaults enabling users to stake funds and receive staked tokens (e.g., sWBTC, sBTCB) in return. Additionally, the project incorporates secondary vaults for staking these staked tokens, facilitating the aggregation of yield. Complementing this architecture is a strategy manager backend responsible for identifying the most lucrative yield-generating investments.

What is the current price of StakeLayer?

StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -3.42% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does StakeLayer play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Cross-chain Communication,Liquid Staking sector, STAKELAYER often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is STAKELAYER being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, STAKELAYER recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of StakeLayer?

There are 988060676.0064673 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of STAKELAYER?

StakeLayer currently holds market rank #7558 with a market capitalization of ₦23281994.9412307512136000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has StakeLayer performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -3.42% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does StakeLayer compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Cross-chain Communication,Liquid Staking segment, STAKELAYER demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.