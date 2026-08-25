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The live Staked Neptune OAS price today is 0 USD.STOAS market cap is 86,829 USD. Track real-time STOAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Staked Neptune OAS price today is 0 USD.STOAS market cap is 86,829 USD. Track real-time STOAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Staked Neptune OAS Logo

Staked Neptune OAS Price (STOAS)

Unlisted

1 STOAS to USD Live Price:

$0.00054648
$0.00054648$0.00054648
+0.18%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:44:52 (UTC+8)

Staked Neptune OAS Price Today

The live Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) price today is $ 0, with a 37.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current STOAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STOAS.

Staked Neptune OAS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 86,829, with a circulating supply of 137.49M STOAS. During the last 24 hours, STOAS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00147573 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01989627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STOAS moved -0.85% in the last hour and -54.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.86K.

Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Market Information

$ 86.83K
$ 86.83K$ 86.83K

$ 1.86K
$ 1.86K$ 1.86K

$ 86.83K
$ 86.83K$ 86.83K

137.49M
137.49M 137.49M

137,491,819.9762695
137,491,819.9762695 137,491,819.9762695

The current Market Cap of Staked Neptune OAS is $ 86.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.86K. The circulating supply of STOAS is 137.49M, with a total supply of 137491819.9762695. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.83K.

Staked Neptune OAS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00147573
$ 0.00147573$ 0.00147573
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00147573
$ 0.00147573$ 0.00147573

$ 0.01989627
$ 0.01989627$ 0.01989627

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.85%

+37.17%

-54.39%

-54.39%

Price Prediction for Staked Neptune OAS

Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STOAS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Staked Neptune OAS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Staked Neptune OAS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STOAS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Staked Neptune OAS Price Prediction.

What is Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS)

stOAS is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) provided upon staking OAS through the Neptune protocol. This token reflects the position of staked OAS within Neptune’s staking pool.

Compatible with widely-used token standards like ERC-20, stOAS can be utilized across various DeFi platforms, offering greater flexibility than conventional staking. Notably, OAS staking involves a 10-day unlocking period, which prevents immediate access to funds if urgently needed. However, with an LST like stOAS, users can convert it back to OAS immediately by selling it on a decentralized exchange (DEX).

stOAS accumulates staking rewards automatically, creating a compounding effect without requiring users to manually claim rewards. Unlike rebasing tokens like stETH, stOAS functions similarly to wstETH, where value grows and is realized upon redemption.

By design, stOAS appreciates in value relative to OAS over time. Initially, the exchange rate between OAS and stOAS is 1:1. As rewards accumulate in stOAS, the token value grows, so users redeem stOAS for a proportionally higher amount of OAS, inclusive of accrued rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Staked Neptune OAS

What is Staked Neptune OAS about?

Staked Neptune OAS (stOAS) is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) provided upon staking OAS through the Neptune protocol. This token reflects the position of staked OAS within Neptune’s staking pool.

What makes Staked Neptune OAS unique?

Compatible with widely-used token standards like ERC-20, stOAS can be utilized across various DeFi platforms, offering greater flexibility than conventional staking. Notably, OAS staking involves a 10-day unlocking period, which prevents immediate access to funds if urgently needed. However, with an LST like stOAS, users can convert it back to OAS immediately by selling it on a decentralized exchange (DEX).

What can Staked Neptune OAS be used for?

stOAS accumulates staking rewards automatically, creating a compounding effect without requiring users to manually claim rewards. Unlike rebasing tokens like stETH, stOAS functions similarly to wstETH, where value grows and is realized upon redemption. By design, stOAS appreciates in value relative to OAS over time. Initially, the exchange rate between OAS and stOAS is 1:1. As rewards accumulate in stOAS, the token value grows, so users redeem stOAS for a proportionally higher amount of OAS, inclusive of accrued rewards.

What is the live price of Staked Neptune OAS?

Staked Neptune OAS is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 37.16% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is STOAS today?

The price volatility of STOAS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Staked Neptune OAS?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦2.0043471972529261368000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has STOAS generated?

In the last 24 hours, STOAS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦27.0232583265824213832000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Staked Neptune OAS?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does STOAS compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Tokens,Oasys Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Tokens,Oasys Ecosystem category, STOAS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked Neptune OAS

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:44:52 (UTC+8)

Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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