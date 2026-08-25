What is Staked Neptune OAS about?

Staked Neptune OAS (stOAS) is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) provided upon staking OAS through the Neptune protocol. This token reflects the position of staked OAS within Neptune’s staking pool.

What makes Staked Neptune OAS unique?

Compatible with widely-used token standards like ERC-20, stOAS can be utilized across various DeFi platforms, offering greater flexibility than conventional staking. Notably, OAS staking involves a 10-day unlocking period, which prevents immediate access to funds if urgently needed. However, with an LST like stOAS, users can convert it back to OAS immediately by selling it on a decentralized exchange (DEX).

What can Staked Neptune OAS be used for?

stOAS accumulates staking rewards automatically, creating a compounding effect without requiring users to manually claim rewards. Unlike rebasing tokens like stETH, stOAS functions similarly to wstETH, where value grows and is realized upon redemption. By design, stOAS appreciates in value relative to OAS over time. Initially, the exchange rate between OAS and stOAS is 1:1. As rewards accumulate in stOAS, the token value grows, so users redeem stOAS for a proportionally higher amount of OAS, inclusive of accrued rewards.

What is the live price of Staked Neptune OAS?

Staked Neptune OAS is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 37.16% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is STOAS today?

The price volatility of STOAS within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Staked Neptune OAS?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦2.0043471972529261368000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has STOAS generated?

In the last 24 hours, STOAS accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦27.0232583265824213832000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Staked Neptune OAS?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does STOAS compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Tokens,Oasys Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Tokens,Oasys Ecosystem category, STOAS shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.