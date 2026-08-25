Staked LOOP Price Today

The live Staked LOOP (STLOOP) price today is $ 0.00349949, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STLOOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00349949 per STLOOP.

Staked LOOP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 375,054, with a circulating supply of 107.17M STLOOP. During the last 24 hours, STLOOP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03765422, while the all-time low was $ 0.00162132.

In short-term performance, STLOOP moved -- in the last hour and +89.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.56.

Staked LOOP (STLOOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 375.05K$ 375.05K $ 375.05K Volume (24H) $ 14.56$ 14.56 $ 14.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 375.05K$ 375.05K $ 375.05K Circulation Supply 107.17M 107.17M 107.17M Total Supply 107,245,364.9181704 107,245,364.9181704 107,245,364.9181704

The current Market Cap of Staked LOOP is $ 375.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.56. The circulating supply of STLOOP is 107.17M, with a total supply of 107245364.9181704. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 375.05K.