Staked Level USD Price Today

The live Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) price today is $ 1.12, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLVLUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.12 per SLVLUSD.

Staked Level USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,990, with a circulating supply of 46.29K SLVLUSD. During the last 24 hours, SLVLUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.937982.

In short-term performance, SLVLUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.25.

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.99K$ 51.99K $ 51.99K Volume (24H) $ 5.25$ 5.25 $ 5.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.99K$ 51.99K $ 51.99K Circulation Supply 46.29K 46.29K 46.29K Total Supply 42,310.32572924128 42,310.32572924128 42,310.32572924128

The current Market Cap of Staked Level USD is $ 51.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.25. The circulating supply of SLVLUSD is 46.29K, with a total supply of 42310.32572924128. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.99K.