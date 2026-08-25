Staked Bank Price (STAKE)
The live Staked Bank (STAKE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STAKE.
Staked Bank currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,519.11, with a circulating supply of 824.93M STAKE. During the last 24 hours, STAKE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00180902, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, STAKE moved -0.91% in the last hour and +23.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Staked Bank is $ 11.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STAKE is 824.93M, with a total supply of 824927623.63143. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.52K.
-0.91%
+1.96%
+23.30%
+23.30%
In 2040, the price of Staked Bank could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$STAKE is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana blockchain with a strong focus on transparency, community participation, and long-term ecosystem growth. After the original development team became inactive, the project was revived through a Community Takeover (CTO), allowing dedicated community members to continue building and expanding the ecosystem. This transition transformed $STAKE from a developer-led project into a fully community-powered initiative where decisions, growth strategies, and development priorities are guided by active supporters and contributors.
The primary objective of $STAKE is to create a strong and engaged community around a recognizable brand while leveraging the speed, scalability, and low transaction costs of the Solana network. Unlike traditional projects that rely heavily on a centralized team, $STAKE emphasizes community involvement and collective responsibility. The project demonstrates how a committed community can preserve value, maintain momentum, and continue development even after the original creators have stepped away.
Since the Community Takeover, the project has focused on rebuilding trust and strengthening its foundations. Community members have worked together to maintain social media channels, expand awareness, improve branding, develop a new website, and pursue verification across major cryptocurrency platforms. These efforts are intended to increase transparency, improve accessibility for new users, and establish a stronger presence within the Solana ecosystem.
A key component of the project's vision is sustainable growth through community engagement rather than short-term speculation. The $STAKE community actively encourages participation through discussions, marketing initiatives, educational content, and collaborative decision-making. By involving token holders in the project's direction, the community aims to create a more resilient and decentralized ecosystem.
The project also seeks to build partnerships within the broader cryptocurrency space, increase visibility across social media platforms, and attract new users who share the vision of a community-owned digital asset. Through consistent development and community support, $STAKE aims to demonstrate the strength of decentralized leadership and collective ownership.
As development progresses, planned improvements include enhancing the project's online presence, expanding marketing efforts, increasing platform integrations, improving educational resources for community members, and exploring additional opportunities within the Solana ecosystem. These initiatives are designed to support long-term adoption and strengthen the project's position within the competitive cryptocurrency market.
Today, $STAKE represents more than a token. It represents a community that chose to continue building when many projects would have been abandoned. The project's story highlights the resilience of decentralized communities and their ability to create value through cooperation, transparency, and shared commitment. With an active community, renewed leadership, and a clear focus on sustainable growth, $STAKE continues its mission of becoming one of the leading community-driven projects on Solana.
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What is the current price of Staked Bank?
The live price of Staked Bank (STAKE) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Staked Bank positioned in the market?
Staked Bank currently sits at market rank #8089, supported by a market capitalization of ₦15645338.8108584591976000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of STAKE?
The circulating supply of STAKE is 824927623.63143 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Staked Bank?
During the last 24 hours, Staked Bank traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Staked Bank from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Staked Bank reached an all-time high of ₦2.4570240943631209232000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is STAKE trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Staked Bank?
The current price movement of 1.95% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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