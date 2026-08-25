Stake DAO FXN Price (SDFXN)
The live Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) price today is $ 19.46, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDFXN to USD conversion rate is $ 19.46 per SDFXN.
Stake DAO FXN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 629,844, with a circulating supply of 32.36K SDFXN. During the last 24 hours, SDFXN traded between $ 19.03 (low) and $ 19.81 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 133.66, while the all-time low was $ 9.76.
In short-term performance, SDFXN moved +1.77% in the last hour and +31.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Stake DAO FXN is $ 629.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SDFXN is 32.36K, with a total supply of 32364.15621369659. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 629.84K.
+1.77%
-0.85%
+31.22%
+31.22%
In 2040, the price of Stake DAO FXN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space. Previously, if a person or protocol wanted to use their lockable tokens (like CRV, FXS, etc.) for governance or for boosting yield, they faced a tough decision. They could either lock on the native protocol, which allowed them to enjoy a yield and ability to vote through governance while losing liquidity.
Alternatively, they could use a locker, reap the benefits of boosted yield and yield farming, have the ability to exit with a limited penalty, but forfeit their governance power. This forced a choice between voting power and yield, imposing restrictions on users.
Liquid Lockers aim to offer the best of both worlds. They enable users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. Users can stake these sdTOKENs on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, such as native APR, a share of boosted strats rewards, the ability to sell voting rights of the underlying asset, and additional SDT incentives. They always have the possibility of exiting their position and returning to the underlying token.
🔑 Key Features Yield (rewards earned through underlying protocol)
Liquidity (liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens)
Governance power (ability to vote on underlying protocol with sdTokens)
Vote incentives rewards (due to governance power)
Cross-chain accessibility
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What is Stake DAO FXN about?
Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space by offering a solution that allows users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. These sdTOKENs can be staked on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, including native APR, boosted strategy rewards, the ability to sell voting rights, and additional SDT incentives. Users can exit their position and return to the underlying token at any time.
What makes Stake DAO FXN unique?
Liquid Lockers provide the best of both worlds by enabling users to maintain liquidity while still benefiting from governance power. They eliminate the tough decision between voting power and yield, offering a flexible solution that combines yield, liquidity, and governance incentives.
What can Stake DAO FXN be used for?
Liquid Lockers can be used for earning rewards through the underlying protocol, accessing liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens, exercising governance power by voting on the underlying protocol, and receiving vote incentives rewards. They also offer cross-chain accessibility.
What is Stake DAO FXN's current price?
Stake DAO FXN trades at ₦26430.7132460151536000, reflecting a price movement of -0.85% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of SDFXN?
With a market cap of ₦855458692.38043003104000, SDFXN is ranked #3305 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Stake DAO FXN generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of SDFXN?
There are 32364.15621369659 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Stake DAO FXN fluctuated between ₦25846.6841249572648000 and ₦26906.0857864111096000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Stake DAO FXN compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦181537.9821409242256000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence SDFXN?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Governance Tokens category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does SDFXN behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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