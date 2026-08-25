What is Stake DAO FXN about?

Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space by offering a solution that allows users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. These sdTOKENs can be staked on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, including native APR, boosted strategy rewards, the ability to sell voting rights, and additional SDT incentives. Users can exit their position and return to the underlying token at any time.

What makes Stake DAO FXN unique?

Liquid Lockers provide the best of both worlds by enabling users to maintain liquidity while still benefiting from governance power. They eliminate the tough decision between voting power and yield, offering a flexible solution that combines yield, liquidity, and governance incentives.

What can Stake DAO FXN be used for?

Liquid Lockers can be used for earning rewards through the underlying protocol, accessing liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens, exercising governance power by voting on the underlying protocol, and receiving vote incentives rewards. They also offer cross-chain accessibility.

What is Stake DAO FXN's current price?

Stake DAO FXN trades at ₦26430.7132460151536000, reflecting a price movement of -0.85% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SDFXN?

With a market cap of ₦855458692.38043003104000, SDFXN is ranked #3305 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Stake DAO FXN generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SDFXN?

There are 32364.15621369659 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Stake DAO FXN fluctuated between ₦25846.6841249572648000 and ₦26906.0857864111096000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Stake DAO FXN compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦181537.9821409242256000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SDFXN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Governance Tokens category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SDFXN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.