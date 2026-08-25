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The live Stake DAO FXN price today is 19.46 USD.SDFXN market cap is 629,844 USD. Track real-time SDFXN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Stake DAO FXN price today is 19.46 USD.SDFXN market cap is 629,844 USD. Track real-time SDFXN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Stake DAO FXN Logo

Stake DAO FXN Price (SDFXN)

Unlisted

1 SDFXN to USD Live Price:

$19.41
$19.41$19.41
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:44:13 (UTC+8)

Stake DAO FXN Price Today

The live Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) price today is $ 19.46, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDFXN to USD conversion rate is $ 19.46 per SDFXN.

Stake DAO FXN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 629,844, with a circulating supply of 32.36K SDFXN. During the last 24 hours, SDFXN traded between $ 19.03 (low) and $ 19.81 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 133.66, while the all-time low was $ 9.76.

In short-term performance, SDFXN moved +1.77% in the last hour and +31.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) Market Information

$ 629.84K
$ 629.84K$ 629.84K

--
----

$ 629.84K
$ 629.84K$ 629.84K

32.36K
32.36K 32.36K

32,364.15621369659
32,364.15621369659 32,364.15621369659

The current Market Cap of Stake DAO FXN is $ 629.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SDFXN is 32.36K, with a total supply of 32364.15621369659. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 629.84K.

Stake DAO FXN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 19.03
$ 19.03$ 19.03
24H Low
$ 19.81
$ 19.81$ 19.81
24H High

$ 19.03
$ 19.03$ 19.03

$ 19.81
$ 19.81$ 19.81

$ 133.66
$ 133.66$ 133.66

$ 9.76
$ 9.76$ 9.76

+1.77%

-0.85%

+31.22%

+31.22%

Price Prediction for Stake DAO FXN

Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SDFXN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stake DAO FXN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Stake DAO FXN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SDFXN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Stake DAO FXN Price Prediction.

What is Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN)

Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space. Previously, if a person or protocol wanted to use their lockable tokens (like CRV, FXS, etc.) for governance or for boosting yield, they faced a tough decision. They could either lock on the native protocol, which allowed them to enjoy a yield and ability to vote through governance while losing liquidity.

Alternatively, they could use a locker, reap the benefits of boosted yield and yield farming, have the ability to exit with a limited penalty, but forfeit their governance power. This forced a choice between voting power and yield, imposing restrictions on users.

Liquid Lockers aim to offer the best of both worlds. They enable users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. Users can stake these sdTOKENs on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, such as native APR, a share of boosted strats rewards, the ability to sell voting rights of the underlying asset, and additional SDT incentives. They always have the possibility of exiting their position and returning to the underlying token.

🔑 Key Features Yield (rewards earned through underlying protocol)

Liquidity (liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens)

Governance power (ability to vote on underlying protocol with sdTokens)

Vote incentives rewards (due to governance power)

Cross-chain accessibility

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Stake DAO FXN

What is Stake DAO FXN about?

Liquid Lockers address a significant issue in the DeFi space by offering a solution that allows users to lock their tokens and receive sdTOKENs in return. These sdTOKENs can be staked on Stake DAO to gain various benefits, including native APR, boosted strategy rewards, the ability to sell voting rights, and additional SDT incentives. Users can exit their position and return to the underlying token at any time.

What makes Stake DAO FXN unique?

Liquid Lockers provide the best of both worlds by enabling users to maintain liquidity while still benefiting from governance power. They eliminate the tough decision between voting power and yield, offering a flexible solution that combines yield, liquidity, and governance incentives.

What can Stake DAO FXN be used for?

Liquid Lockers can be used for earning rewards through the underlying protocol, accessing liquidity pools to exchange sdTokens, exercising governance power by voting on the underlying protocol, and receiving vote incentives rewards. They also offer cross-chain accessibility.

What is Stake DAO FXN's current price?

Stake DAO FXN trades at ₦26430.7132460151536000, reflecting a price movement of -0.85% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SDFXN?

With a market cap of ₦855458692.38043003104000, SDFXN is ranked #3305 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Stake DAO FXN generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SDFXN?

There are 32364.15621369659 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Stake DAO FXN fluctuated between ₦25846.6841249572648000 and ₦26906.0857864111096000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Stake DAO FXN compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦181537.9821409242256000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SDFXN?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Governance Tokens category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SDFXN behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stake DAO FXN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:44:13 (UTC+8)

Stake DAO FXN (SDFXN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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