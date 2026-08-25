What is xDAI STAKE?

xDAI STAKE (STAKE) is one of the two native tokens for the xDAI Chain. It is used for validators to stake into the xDAI chain, validate the transactions, and secure the chain. The other native token for the xDAI Chain is xDAI.

What is the xDAI Chain?

xDAI Chain is an Ethereum sidechain but uses a different consensus algorithm: Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of Stake DAO (POSDAO). xDAI is a Layer 2 scaling solution and is compatible with Ethereum. It is designed to be more efficient than Ethereum, with higher transaction throughput (70 transactions/second) and has a much lower transaction fee. On the xDAI chain, they are two native tokens: xDAI xDAI is created 1:1 with Ethereum’s DAI token and bridged to the xDAI Chain. xDAI is a stablecoin that aims to have a $1 price peg and is primarily used as a transaction payment token. The benefit of using xDAI on the xDAI Chain instead of DAI on Ethereum is that transaction fee are significantly lower.

xDAI STAKE (STAKE) STAKE is a separate token from xDAI, and unlike xDAI, its value is market-driven.

STAKE has two primary purposes on the xDAI chain:

Staking - Validators require STAKE tokens to stake on the xDAI Chain protocol. They validate xDAI Chain transactions and produce blocks accordingly. For their efforts, validators will receive additional STAKE tokens as rewards.

If they do not validate honestly, validators will be banned from the protocol for 90 days. Their staked tokens will be locked, and they cannot withdraw their tokens. For more information on how to become a validator, you can refer here.

STAKE token holders can stake or delegate their tokens to validators of their choice to run the nodes. Stakers will earn a reward in return.

Governance - STAKE token holders can create and vote on governance proposals that will affect the direction of the xDAI protocol. A brief history of xDAI STAKE Proof of Authority’s tech lead, Igor Barinov, first came out with the idea for xDAI Chain in 2018 and the chain went live the same year.

What is POSDAO?

POSDAO is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm implemented as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). A group of validators is chosen to participate in consensus. Each staking epoch lasts for one week. All validators will receive the same block reward if they are included in the validators group during that staking epoch. The validators group is selected based on the number of stakes they have in their pool. The higher they have, the more likely they are to get selected. This selection process is similar to Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS). However, the selection is not guaranteed with the added element of randomness. Where can I obtain STAKE? There are several ways to buy STAKE. You may buy it on Ethereum decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, Balancer, and Sushiswap. Alternatively, you may also buy it on Honeyswap, a decentralized exchange on the xDAI chain. Kindly note that STAKE on Ethereum is an ERC-20 token. STAKE on the xDAI chain is not an ERC-20 token and thus will have a different contract address. How can I stake my STAKE token? You can stake your STAKE tokens on either the Ethereum or xDai chain. Staking STAKE token on Ethereum You can easily stake your STAKE token via a dApp tool called EasyStaking. There is no minimum required amount of STAKE to participate. The duration of your staking and the total supply of STAKE will determine your staking rewards. The rewards earned are only up to 15% APR and shared between the stakers on EasyStaking and the liquidity providers who provide liquidity to Uniswap. Staking STAKE token on xDAI Chain You can stake your STAKE token directly on the xDAI chain via POSDAO, a staking dApp integrated with its block explorer, Blockscout. You can either run a node as a validator or delegate your tokens to other validators. You will need a minimum of 20,000 STAKE to validate or 200 STAKE to delegate. Similar to staking on the Ethereum chain, you can earn up to 15% APR. However, the rewards may be less if the delegation share reaches more than 70% of a validating node. To know more information on which chain will earn you more rewards when staking, kindly refer to the document here, and you can also refer to the tutorial here. Altcoin Buzz471K subscribersXdai Chain and Stake Token Explained!Altcoin BuzzSearchInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch laterShareCopy linkWatch on0:000:00 / 22:01•Live•

Which blockchain network does STAKE run on?

STAKE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of STAKE?

The token is priced at ₦52.1672875085441322488000, marking a price movement of 0.82% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does STAKE belong to?

STAKE falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem,Sora Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare STAKE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of STAKE?

Its market capitalization is ₦114020141.12485745784000, placing the asset at rank #5691. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of STAKE is currently circulating?

There are 2185777.854350792 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for STAKE today?

Over the past day, STAKE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, STAKE fluctuated between ₦50.6526147741167890168000 and ₦53.9182339776208483544000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.