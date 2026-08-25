Stafi Price Today

The live Stafi (FIS) price today is $ 0.00188649, with a 1.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00188649 per FIS.

Stafi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 293,550, with a circulating supply of 155.61M FIS. During the last 24 hours, FIS traded between $ 0.00185513 (low) and $ 0.00199072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126843.

In short-term performance, FIS moved +0.14% in the last hour and +10.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stafi (FIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 293.55K$ 293.55K $ 293.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 293.55K$ 293.55K $ 293.55K Circulation Supply 155.61M 155.61M 155.61M Total Supply 155,609,685.4880697 155,609,685.4880697 155,609,685.4880697

The current Market Cap of Stafi is $ 293.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIS is 155.61M, with a total supply of 155609685.4880697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.55K.