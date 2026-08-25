Stablecomp Price Today

The live Stablecomp (SCOMP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCOMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCOMP.

Stablecomp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,756, with a circulating supply of 200.00M SCOMP. During the last 24 hours, SCOMP traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100213, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCOMP moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.39K.

Stablecomp (SCOMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.76K$ 47.76K $ 47.76K Volume (24H) $ 11.39K$ 11.39K $ 11.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.76K$ 47.76K $ 47.76K Circulation Supply 200.00M 200.00M 200.00M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Stablecomp is $ 47.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.39K. The circulating supply of SCOMP is 200.00M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.76K.