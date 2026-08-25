About Stabble Stabble is a protocol providing a seamless DEX experience. Stabble’s pools require significantly less liquidity—up to 97% less—to capture competitive trading volumes. Additionally, Stabble introduces innovative features such as protocol-managed liquidity, margin liquidity, and cross-exchange arbitrage pools. These innovative features provide LPs with expanded yield farming opportunities and hedging tools.

What is today's price of stabble (STB)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -7.70%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of STB are in circulation?

The circulating supply of STB is 424763561.9014991, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own stabble?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of STB across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of stabble today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦251491088.77107656224000, positioning stabble at rank #4670 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is STB being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of stabble?

The recent price movement of -7.70% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Yield Optimizer, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.