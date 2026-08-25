SroomAI DAO Price (SHR0)
The live SroomAI DAO (SHR0) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHR0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHR0.
SroomAI DAO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 139,799, with a circulating supply of 1.10B SHR0. During the last 24 hours, SHR0 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02437799, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHR0 moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 93.08.
The current Market Cap of SroomAI DAO is $ 139.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 93.08. The circulating supply of SHR0 is 1.10B, with a total supply of 1100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.80K.
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In 2040, the price of SroomAI DAO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Inspired by ai16z, SroomAI DAO - the first AI hedge fund for investment in AI projects on SUI. This is the first DAO token created in suidaos.com platform. In a virtual psychedelic mushroom lab, AI-driven waifu scientists pioneer innovation of technology and magic fungi. The DAO specializes in exploring, cultivating, and trading unique virtual magic mushrooms, revolutionizing virtual trippy culture.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is SroomAI DAO about?
Inspired by ai16z, SroomAI DAO is the first AI hedge fund dedicated to investing in AI projects on the SUI blockchain. It is the first DAO token created on the suidaos.com platform. The DAO operates in a virtual psychedelic mushroom lab where AI-driven waifu scientists lead the innovation of technology and magic fungi. SroomAI DAO focuses on exploring, cultivating, and trading unique virtual magic mushrooms, aiming to revolutionize virtual trippy culture.
What is the live trading price of SroomAI DAO today?
The current trading price of SroomAI DAO stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for SHR0?
SHR0 recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for SroomAI DAO?
In the last 24 hours, SroomAI DAO has seen a price movement of --%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has SroomAI DAO traded in today?
Within the past day, SroomAI DAO fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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