Squid Game Price Today

The live Squid Game (SQUID) price today is $ 0, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SQUID.

Squid Game currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,644, with a circulating supply of 800.00M SQUID. During the last 24 hours, SQUID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.251228, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQUID moved -0.21% in the last hour and -39.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Squid Game (SQUID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.64K$ 21.64K $ 21.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.64K$ 21.64K $ 21.64K Circulation Supply 800.00M 800.00M 800.00M Total Supply 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Squid Game is $ 21.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQUID is 800.00M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.64K.