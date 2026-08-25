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The live Squid Game price today is 0 USD.SQUID market cap is 21,644 USD. Track real-time SQUID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Squid Game price today is 0 USD.SQUID market cap is 21,644 USD. Track real-time SQUID to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Squid Game Logo

Squid Game Price (SQUID)

Unlisted

1 SQUID to USD Live Price:

$0.00002705
$0.00002705$0.00002705
-1.86%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Squid Game (SQUID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:42:46 (UTC+8)

Squid Game Price Today

The live Squid Game (SQUID) price today is $ 0, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SQUID.

Squid Game currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,644, with a circulating supply of 800.00M SQUID. During the last 24 hours, SQUID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.251228, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SQUID moved -0.21% in the last hour and -39.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Squid Game (SQUID) Market Information

$ 21.64K
$ 21.64K$ 21.64K

--
----

$ 21.64K
$ 21.64K$ 21.64K

800.00M
800.00M 800.00M

800,000,000.0
800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Squid Game is $ 21.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQUID is 800.00M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.64K.

Squid Game Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.251228
$ 0.251228$ 0.251228

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.21%

-1.81%

-39.24%

-39.24%

Price Prediction for Squid Game

Squid Game (SQUID) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SQUID in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Squid Game (SQUID) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Squid Game could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Squid Game will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SQUID price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Squid Game Price Prediction.

What is Squid Game (SQUID)

What is the project about? SQUID Game (SQUID) originally started as a meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain, but is now following in the footsteps of prominent coins such as Bitcoin ($BTC), Dogecoin ($DOGE), and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). A token with no founder team, it is fully driven by its communities. Squid Game V2 Token (SQUID), evolving from a BNB Smart Chain meme token to an innovative OFTV2-powered coin, is now community-owned and leaderless. United by passion, our volunteers have revitalized SQUID, promising a future of secure cross-chain interoperability and growth. The transition from SQUID V1 to SQUID Game V2 (SQUID) marks a pivotal shift towards heightened security and trust. The SQUID V1's proxy contract presented vulnerabilities that we've decisively addressed with SQUID V2. Unlike its predecessor, SQUID V2 is built with non-upgradeable contracts, eliminating the central point of control and making unauthorized alterations impossible. This fundamental change, combined with the innovative cross-chain capabilities provided by LayerZero, fortifies our ecosystem against the past vulnerabilities. History of your project. The original SQUID token experienced a dramatic and unfortunate start, leading to significant losses for early adopters and casting a shadow over the project’s future. Recognizing the potential for redemption, the community rallied together, proposing a migration to a new token — SQUID V2. This migration was not merely a technical update but a complete reimagining of the token’s purpose and potential, integrating OFTV2 technology for seamless cross-chain interoperability. Most importantly, this migration of the SQUID token to a new, more secure smart contract on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) is essential for addressing the security risks associated with the current proxy contract. This strategic move aims to eliminate vulnerabilities, prevent potential manipulations, and ensure alignment with the highest standards of token security.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Squid Game (SQUID) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBNB Chain EcosystemMeme

About Squid Game

How much is Squid Game worth right now?

Squid Game is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -1.81% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SQUID going up or down today?

SQUID has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Parody Meme,Robinhood Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Squid Game today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SQUID.

What makes Squid Game different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Parody Meme,Robinhood Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SQUID offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SQUID exists in the market?

There are 800000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Squid Game's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦341.21969308170066848000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Squid Game

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:42:46 (UTC+8)

Squid Game (SQUID) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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