Squid Game Price (SQUID)
The live Squid Game (SQUID) price today is $ 0, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current SQUID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SQUID.
Squid Game currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,644, with a circulating supply of 800.00M SQUID. During the last 24 hours, SQUID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.251228, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SQUID moved -0.21% in the last hour and -39.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Squid Game is $ 21.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQUID is 800.00M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.64K.
-0.21%
-1.81%
-39.24%
-39.24%
In 2040, the price of Squid Game could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? SQUID Game (SQUID) originally started as a meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain, but is now following in the footsteps of prominent coins such as Bitcoin ($BTC), Dogecoin ($DOGE), and Shiba Inu ($SHIB). A token with no founder team, it is fully driven by its communities. Squid Game V2 Token (SQUID), evolving from a BNB Smart Chain meme token to an innovative OFTV2-powered coin, is now community-owned and leaderless. United by passion, our volunteers have revitalized SQUID, promising a future of secure cross-chain interoperability and growth. The transition from SQUID V1 to SQUID Game V2 (SQUID) marks a pivotal shift towards heightened security and trust. The SQUID V1's proxy contract presented vulnerabilities that we've decisively addressed with SQUID V2. Unlike its predecessor, SQUID V2 is built with non-upgradeable contracts, eliminating the central point of control and making unauthorized alterations impossible. This fundamental change, combined with the innovative cross-chain capabilities provided by LayerZero, fortifies our ecosystem against the past vulnerabilities. History of your project. The original SQUID token experienced a dramatic and unfortunate start, leading to significant losses for early adopters and casting a shadow over the project’s future. Recognizing the potential for redemption, the community rallied together, proposing a migration to a new token — SQUID V2. This migration was not merely a technical update but a complete reimagining of the token’s purpose and potential, integrating OFTV2 technology for seamless cross-chain interoperability. Most importantly, this migration of the SQUID token to a new, more secure smart contract on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) is essential for addressing the security risks associated with the current proxy contract. This strategic move aims to eliminate vulnerabilities, prevent potential manipulations, and ensure alignment with the highest standards of token security.
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How much is Squid Game worth right now?
Squid Game is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of -1.81% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is SQUID going up or down today?
SQUID has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Parody Meme,Robinhood Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Squid Game today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SQUID.
What makes Squid Game different from other crypto assets?
As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Parody Meme,Robinhood Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SQUID offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much SQUID exists in the market?
There are 800000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Squid Game's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦341.21969308170066848000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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