What is sqrFUND about?

sqrFund is the first fund that transforms community DAOs’ collective expertise into AI Agents, enabling unlimited startup support and scalable builder success. In doing so, we create the first AI Agents-driven Investment DAO for Web3 Builders.

What makes sqrFUND unique?

sqrFund focuses on AI agents that transform collective expertise into actionable support. It targets early-stage web3 projects within sqrDAO’s builder network/community and aims to build a self-sustaining ecosystem of builder support.

What is the current price of sqrFUND?

sqrFUND (SQR) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does sqrFUND play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,daos.fun Ecosystem sector, SQR often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is SQR being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, SQR recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of sqrFUND?

There are 1099909453.896865 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of SQR?

sqrFUND currently holds market rank #7006 with a market capitalization of ₦19831170.5959884274184000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has sqrFUND performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does sqrFUND compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,daos.fun Ecosystem segment, SQR demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.