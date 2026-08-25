Which blockchain network does SPURDO ON ETH run on?

SPURDO ON ETH operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SPURDO?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -0.85% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does SPURDO ON ETH belong to?

SPURDO ON ETH falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,4chan-Themed category. This classification helps investors compare SPURDO with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of SPURDO ON ETH?

Its market capitalization is ₦81044227.10121912720000, placing the asset at rank #6121. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SPURDO is currently circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for SPURDO ON ETH today?

Over the past day, SPURDO generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, SPURDO ON ETH fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.