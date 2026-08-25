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The live SPQR price today is 0 USD.SPQR market cap is 12,052.34 USD. Track real-time SPQR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SPQR price today is 0 USD.SPQR market cap is 12,052.34 USD. Track real-time SPQR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SPQR Price Info

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SPQR Price Forecast

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SPQR Price (SPQR)

Unlisted

1 SPQR to USD Live Price:

$0.00001207
$0.00001207$0.00001207
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SPQR (SPQR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:41:58 (UTC+8)

SPQR Price Today

The live SPQR (SPQR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPQR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPQR.

SPQR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,052.34, with a circulating supply of 998.74M SPQR. During the last 24 hours, SPQR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPQR moved -- in the last hour and +21.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SPQR (SPQR) Market Information

$ 12.05K
$ 12.05K$ 12.05K

--
----

$ 12.05K
$ 12.05K$ 12.05K

998.74M
998.74M 998.74M

998,738,526.515542
998,738,526.515542 998,738,526.515542

The current Market Cap of SPQR is $ 12.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPQR is 998.74M, with a total supply of 998738526.515542. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.05K.

SPQR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+21.21%

+21.21%

Price Prediction for SPQR

SPQR (SPQR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPQR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SPQR (SPQR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SPQR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SPQR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPQR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SPQR Price Prediction.

What is SPQR (SPQR)

SPQR is a meme token inspired by the legacy of Rome and the forward-thinking vision of Elon Musk. The name comes from the Latin phrase Senatus Populusque Romanus, meaning "The Senate and People of Rome," which symbolized unity and power in one of history’s greatest civilizations.

Our project seeks to bring this spirit into the world of cryptocurrency, combining community-driven values with the potential for disruptive innovation. SPQR isn’t just a token—it’s a movement that celebrates the strength of collective action and the transformative power of memes in the modern digital age.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SPQR (SPQR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Elon Musk-InspiredMemePolitiFi

About SPQR

What is SPQR about?

SPQR is a meme token inspired by the legacy of Rome and the forward-thinking vision of Elon Musk. The name comes from the Latin phrase Senatus Populusque Romanus, meaning "The Senate and People of Rome," which symbolized unity and power in one of history’s greatest civilizations.

What makes SPQR unique?

Our project seeks to bring this spirit into the world of cryptocurrency, combining community-driven values with the potential for disruptive innovation. SPQR isn’t just a token—it’s a movement that celebrates the strength of collective action and the transformative power of memes in the modern digital age.

What is SPQR's current price?

SPQR trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SPQR?

With a market cap of ₦16369575.6671879895344000, SPQR is ranked #7983 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does SPQR generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SPQR?

There are 998738526.515542 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

SPQR fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does SPQR compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SPQR?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Elon Musk-Inspired,PolitiFi,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SPQR behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPQR

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:41:58 (UTC+8)

SPQR (SPQR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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