Sports Bet Price (SBET)
The live Sports Bet (SBET) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SBET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SBET.
Sports Bet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 171,432, with a circulating supply of 905.97M SBET. During the last 24 hours, SBET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00606519, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SBET moved -- in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sports Bet is $ 171.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBET is 905.97M, with a total supply of 3500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 662.29K.
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+0.01%
+0.08%
+0.08%
In 2040, the price of Sports Bet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SBET Protocol is an AI-native, decentralized sports betting and prediction-market protocol integrated with the Sports Bet (SBET) token ecosystem. The protocol is designed to support peer-to-peer betting, pool-based markets, prediction-market trading, AI-assisted market analysis, and transparent settlement workflows using smart contracts.
The SBET token is an ERC-20 token deployed on Ethereum mainnet. The current public protocol platform, available at sbetchain.ai, is primarily running on Ethereum Sepolia testnet, where the team is testing V2 protocol infrastructure, AI-assisted match verification, non-custodial betting flows, treasury custody logic, staking-related workflows, market data tools, and developer-facing interfaces before broader production deployment.
The project’s current direction is no longer centered on the older metaverse and VR/AR sports-streaming concept. SBET has evolved toward an on-chain sports betting infrastructure, AI-supported prediction markets, transparent market execution, decentralized settlement design, and open documentation for users, developers, integrators, and technical reviewers.
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What is Sports Bet about?
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse. The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR. In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable.
What makes Sports Bet unique?
The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can: Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts. Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later. Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods. Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events. Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens.
What's next for Sports Bet?
The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide
What features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
What can Sports Bet be used for?
The SBET Project will also offer a fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions. No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet. Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform.
What is the real-time price of Sports Bet today?
The live price of Sports Bet stands at ₦, moving 0.01% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for SBET?
SBET has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Sports Bet showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is SBET currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SBET is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Sports Bet?
With a market cap of ₦232840186.70045579712000, Sports Bet is ranked #4758, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has SBET seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Sports Bet compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦8.2377850808118524904000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence SBET's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (905972572.141829 tokens), category performance within Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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