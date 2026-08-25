What is Sport Bettor AI about?

Sport Bettor AI is a virtual agent built on the virtual stack, utilizing G.A.M.E. to make predictions from sports data sets, with $ZEBRO as its token.

What makes Sport Bettor AI unique?

Zebro predictions currently focus on major sports.

What's the history of Sport Bettor AI?

The Sports Bettor AI agent launched in November 2024 and has achieved sentient category status on the Virtual protocol.

What can Sport Bettor AI be used for?

To request sports predictions, simply tag the ZebroAI account on Twitter with the game and prediction request.

How much is Sport Bettor AI worth right now?

Sport Bettor AI is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ZEBRO going up or down today?

ZEBRO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Sports,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Sport Bettor AI today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ZEBRO.

What makes Sport Bettor AI different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Sports,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, ZEBRO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ZEBRO exists in the market?

There are 999239020.4349592 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Sport Bettor AI's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.