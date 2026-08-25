What is Spores Network about?

Spores Network is developing a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols tailored for Creative Industries, encompassing Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, and Sport Cards. The platform's mission is to empower creators by enabling them to create, exchange, and showcase their work, guided by the core principles of Creator Centricity, Frictionless, Borderless, and Community.

What makes Spores Network unique?

Spores Network stands out with its emphasis on decentralizing ownership and facilitating seamless capital redistribution through cryptocurrency. The platform is designed to be creator-centric for NFTs and community-driven for DeFi, featuring a native token (SPO) that incentivizes network participation through community governance, contributor rewards, and discounts on platform fees.

What can Spores Network be used for?

Spores Network supports NFT minting, trading, LP mining, and other DeFi rewards. It offers rewards to NFT creators for each newly minted NFT, to buyers and sellers for each confirmed transaction, and to liquidity providers (LPs) for providing liquidity on the platform, specifically for transactions involving the native token SPO.

What is the current trading price of Spores Network?

Spores Network (SPO) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -0.19% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Spores Network's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFT Launchpad sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SPO?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Spores Network's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5401 with a market capitalization of ₦145658220.99909574088000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SPO?

With 1058302432.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Spores Network's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Spores Network stack up against similar assets?

Against other NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFT Launchpad tokens, SPO continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.