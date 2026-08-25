SpookySwap Price Today

The live SpookySwap (BOO) price today is $ 0.00543144, with a 4.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00543144 per BOO.

SpookySwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,428, with a circulating supply of 7.26M BOO. During the last 24 hours, BOO traded between $ 0.00508762 (low) and $ 0.0056377 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.291543, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOO moved -- in the last hour and +30.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SpookySwap (BOO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.43K$ 39.43K $ 39.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.43K$ 39.43K $ 39.43K Circulation Supply 7.26M 7.26M 7.26M Total Supply 7,259,209.704704001 7,259,209.704704001 7,259,209.704704001

The current Market Cap of SpookySwap is $ 39.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOO is 7.26M, with a total supply of 7259209.704704001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.43K.