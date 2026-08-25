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The live SPL VPN price today is 0.00132987 USD.SPL market cap is 27,927 USD. Track real-time SPL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SPL VPN price today is 0.00132987 USD.SPL market cap is 27,927 USD. Track real-time SPL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SPL VPN Price (SPL)

Unlisted

1 SPL to USD Live Price:

$0.00132987
$0.00132987$0.00132987
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SPL VPN (SPL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:39:51 (UTC+8)

SPL VPN Price Today

The live SPL VPN (SPL) price today is $ 0.00132987, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00132987 per SPL.

SPL VPN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,927, with a circulating supply of 21.00M SPL. During the last 24 hours, SPL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01756179, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPL moved -- in the last hour and +17.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SPL VPN (SPL) Market Information

$ 27.93K
$ 27.93K$ 27.93K

--
----

$ 27.93K
$ 27.93K$ 27.93K

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPL VPN is $ 27.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPL is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.93K.

SPL VPN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.01756179
$ 0.01756179$ 0.01756179

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+17.83%

+17.83%

Price Prediction for SPL VPN

SPL VPN (SPL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SPL VPN (SPL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SPL VPN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SPL VPN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SPL VPN Price Prediction.

What is SPL VPN (SPL)

SPL Token (SPL) is an ERC-20 utility and governance token powering the SPL VPN ecosystem, a privacy-focused platform providing secure and unrestricted internet access through decentralized infrastructure.

The token is designed to integrate directly with the SPL VPN service, where users can earn SPL tokens through subscription usage and participate in the platform’s evolving Web3 ecosystem. SPL VPN has been operating since 2018 and serves a global user base with millions of downloads, offering encrypted, no-log internet access enhanced by AI-driven routing technology.

SPL Token introduces a usage-based reward model, where users receive tokens proportional to their VPN subscription activity. These tokens can be used within the ecosystem for payments, services, and future decentralized applications.

The project aims to transition towards a decentralized, community-driven network, where token holders can participate in governance decisions such as protocol upgrades, token economics, and ecosystem expansion.

SPL has a fixed total supply of 21,000,000 tokens and incorporates a deflationary mechanism, where tokens used for services may be permanently removed from circulation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About SPL VPN

What is the live price of SPL VPN?

SPL VPN is trading at ₦1.8062390865610571592000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is SPL today?

The price volatility of SPL within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for SPL VPN?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has SPL generated?

In the last 24 hours, SPL accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦23.8525506462865603464000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for SPL VPN?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does SPL compare to other Ethereum Ecosystem,VPN,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy tokens?

Within the Ethereum Ecosystem,VPN,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy category, SPL shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPL VPN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:39:51 (UTC+8)

SPL VPN (SPL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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