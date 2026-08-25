SPIRA Price Today

The live SPIRA (SPIRA) price today is $ 0, with a 3.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPIRA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPIRA.

SPIRA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 72,583, with a circulating supply of 229.99M SPIRA. During the last 24 hours, SPIRA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00178383, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPIRA moved -1.24% in the last hour and +32.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 123.37.

SPIRA (SPIRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.58K$ 72.58K $ 72.58K Volume (24H) $ 123.37$ 123.37 $ 123.37 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 315.60K$ 315.60K $ 315.60K Circulation Supply 229.99M 229.99M 229.99M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPIRA is $ 72.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 123.37. The circulating supply of SPIRA is 229.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 315.60K.