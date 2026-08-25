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The live Spintria price today is 0.00425942 USD.SP market cap is 219,632 USD. Track real-time SP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Spintria price today is 0.00425942 USD.SP market cap is 219,632 USD. Track real-time SP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Spintria Price (SP)

Unlisted

1 SP to USD Live Price:

$0.00401385
$0.00401385$0.00401385
-0.13%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Spintria (SP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:39:22 (UTC+8)

Spintria Price Today

The live Spintria (SP) price today is $ 0.00425942, with a 8.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current SP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00425942 per SP.

Spintria currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,632, with a circulating supply of 51.56M SP. During the last 24 hours, SP traded between $ 0.00418438 (low) and $ 0.00467898 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05442, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151984.

In short-term performance, SP moved -0.66% in the last hour and +12.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.23K.

Spintria (SP) Market Information

$ 219.63K
$ 219.63K$ 219.63K

$ 11.23K
$ 11.23K$ 11.23K

$ 3.79M
$ 3.79M$ 3.79M

51.56M
51.56M 51.56M

888,704,032.0
888,704,032.0 888,704,032.0

The current Market Cap of Spintria is $ 219.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.23K. The circulating supply of SP is 51.56M, with a total supply of 888704032.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.79M.

Spintria Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00418438
$ 0.00418438$ 0.00418438
24H Low
$ 0.00467898
$ 0.00467898$ 0.00467898
24H High

$ 0.00418438
$ 0.00418438$ 0.00418438

$ 0.00467898
$ 0.00467898$ 0.00467898

$ 0.05442
$ 0.05442$ 0.05442

$ 0.00151984
$ 0.00151984$ 0.00151984

-0.66%

-8.28%

+12.58%

+12.58%

Price Prediction for Spintria

Spintria (SP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spintria (SP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spintria could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spintria will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Spintria Price Prediction.

What is Spintria (SP)

Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety.

Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants.

Security and Privacy

  • Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information.
  • Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security.

Financial Barriers

  • Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services.
  • Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations.

Censorship and Legal Restrictions

  • Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship.
  • Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor.

Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation

  • Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings.
  • Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP.

Monetization Challenges

  • Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content.
  • Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries.

Lack of Innovation

  • Problem: Insufficient technological innovation.
  • Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP.

Stigmatization and Social Pressure

  • Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers.
  • Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP.

Content Quality Issues

  • Problem: Low-quality content.
  • Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP.

Market Access Issues

  • Problem: Limited access to the global market.
  • Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access.

Intellectual Property Protection Issues

  • Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution.
  • Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP.

Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Spintria (SP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

TON Ecosystem

About Spintria

What is the current price of Spintria?

Spintria is trading at ₦5.7851751600381225872000, representing a price movement of -8.28% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does SP compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -8.28% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SP is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Spintria performing compared to TON Ecosystem tokens?

Within the TON Ecosystem segment, SP demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Spintria's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦298305776.54927030912000 positions SP at rank #4442, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦5.6832552873772296208000 to ₦6.3550245973196291568000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is SP trading?

Spintria has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact SP's valuation?

With 51564266.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spintria

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:39:22 (UTC+8)

Spintria (SP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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