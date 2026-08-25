Spintria Price Today

The live Spintria (SP) price today is $ 0.00425942, with a 8.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current SP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00425942 per SP.

Spintria currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,632, with a circulating supply of 51.56M SP. During the last 24 hours, SP traded between $ 0.00418438 (low) and $ 0.00467898 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05442, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151984.

In short-term performance, SP moved -0.66% in the last hour and +12.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.23K.

Spintria (SP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.63K$ 219.63K $ 219.63K Volume (24H) $ 11.23K$ 11.23K $ 11.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.79M$ 3.79M $ 3.79M Circulation Supply 51.56M 51.56M 51.56M Total Supply 888,704,032.0 888,704,032.0 888,704,032.0

The current Market Cap of Spintria is $ 219.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.23K. The circulating supply of SP is 51.56M, with a total supply of 888704032.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.79M.