Spinning Cat Price (OIIAOIIA)
The live Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) price today is $ 0, with a 11.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current OIIAOIIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OIIAOIIA.
Spinning Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 545,167, with a circulating supply of 999.37M OIIAOIIA. During the last 24 hours, OIIAOIIA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0324146, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OIIAOIIA moved +0.44% in the last hour and +31.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Spinning Cat is $ 545.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OIIAOIIA is 999.37M, with a total supply of 999374065.780125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 545.17K.
+0.44%
+11.37%
+31.94%
+31.94%
In 2040, the price of Spinning Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation.
Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants.
At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment.
The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration.
OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership.
As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
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What is Spinning Cat about?
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity.
What makes Spinning Cat unique?
The project’s community-first approach is
What sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology.
What's the history of Spinning Cat?
Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future.
What's next for Spinning Cat?
As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
What can Spinning Cat be used for?
OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. The project is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth, encouraging creativity, governance, and innovation.
What is Spinning Cat trading right now?
Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 11.36% over the last 24 hours.
Is OIIAOIIA attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Spinning Cat market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about OIIAOIIA?
With 999374065.780125 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Spinning Cat compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦44.025744994053586736000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Spinning Cat being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Spinning Cat's long-term viability.
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