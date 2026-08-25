What is Spike about?

Launched stealth, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Fueled by pure memetic power

What makes Spike unique?

literally matt furie's first documented drawing lol $PEPE is a derivative. $BRETT is a derivative. $ANDY is a derivative. $SPIKE is the original. the first documented matt furie drawing ever created.

What can Spike be used for?

$SPIKE community is like no other, man. We're a tight-knit tribe of meme warriors, unleashing a never-ending barrage of side-splitting memes that'll have you gasping for breath! We don't settle for mediocre, run-of-the-mill content. Oh, no! We go all out, pushing the boundaries, and taking the meme game to a whole new level!

What is the current price of Spike?

Spike is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -0.81% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Spike is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SPIKE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦130549523.45805398504000, placing the asset at rank #5521 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Spike's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SPIKE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 395670320554.5286 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Spike fall under?

Spike is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SPIKE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SPIKE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.