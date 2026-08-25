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The live Spice price today is 0 USD.SPICE market cap is 35,729 USD. Track real-time SPICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Spice price today is 0 USD.SPICE market cap is 35,729 USD. Track real-time SPICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SPICE Price Info

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Spice Price (SPICE)

Unlisted

1 SPICE to USD Live Price:

$0.00035278
$0.00035278$0.00035278
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Spice (SPICE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:38:54 (UTC+8)

Spice Price Today

The live Spice (SPICE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPICE.

Spice currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,729, with a circulating supply of 100.00M SPICE. During the last 24 hours, SPICE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03932369, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPICE moved -- in the last hour and +14.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Spice (SPICE) Market Information

$ 35.73K
$ 35.73K$ 35.73K

--
----

$ 35.73K
$ 35.73K$ 35.73K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Spice is $ 35.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPICE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.73K.

Spice Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03932369
$ 0.03932369$ 0.03932369

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+5.07%

+14.22%

+14.22%

Price Prediction for Spice

Spice (SPICE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SPICE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spice (SPICE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spice could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spice will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SPICE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Spice Price Prediction.

What is Spice (SPICE)

Spice is a vibrant memecoin launched on Osmosis within the Cosmos ecosystem, tailored for the Akash Network community. Embracing decentralization and community-driven innovation, Spice adds flavor to the cosmos space by supporting the akash community. Spice uses Spice lp proceeds to buy and stake Akash and uses the staking revenue to buyback and burn spice to create a flywheel surrounding Akash and Spice.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Spice (SPICE) Resource

Official Website

About Spice

What is Spice about?

Spice is a vibrant memecoin launched on Osmosis within the Cosmos ecosystem, tailored for the Akash Network community. Embracing decentralization and community-driven innovation, Spice adds flavor to the cosmos space by supporting the Akash community.

What makes Spice unique?

Spice uses Spice LP proceeds to buy and stake Akash and uses the staking revenue to buyback and burn Spice, creating a flywheel surrounding Akash and Spice.

What is the current price of Spice?

Spice is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.06% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Spice is ₦53.4097211801230028504000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SPICE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦48527387.13087746264000, placing the asset at rank #6750 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Spice's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SPICE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 100000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Spice fall under?

Spice is part of the Meme,Osmosis Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SPICE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SPICE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spice

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:38:54 (UTC+8)

Spice (SPICE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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