What is Spice about?

Spice is a vibrant memecoin launched on Osmosis within the Cosmos ecosystem, tailored for the Akash Network community. Embracing decentralization and community-driven innovation, Spice adds flavor to the cosmos space by supporting the Akash community.

What makes Spice unique?

Spice uses Spice LP proceeds to buy and stake Akash and uses the staking revenue to buyback and burn Spice, creating a flywheel surrounding Akash and Spice.

What is the current price of Spice?

Spice is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 5.06% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Spice is ₦53.4097211801230028504000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of SPICE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦48527387.13087746264000, placing the asset at rank #6750 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Spice's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with SPICE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 100000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Spice fall under?

Spice is part of the Meme,Osmosis Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact SPICE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables SPICE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.