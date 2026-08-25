Spellfire Price (SPELLFIRE)
The live Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPELLFIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPELLFIRE.
Spellfire currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,656, with a circulating supply of 640.00M SPELLFIRE. During the last 24 hours, SPELLFIRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.161632, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SPELLFIRE moved -- in the last hour and +45.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Spellfire is $ 29.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPELLFIRE is 640.00M, with a total supply of 640000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.66K.
--
-1.28%
+45.75%
+45.75%
In 2040, the price of Spellfire could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors. Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs. Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. Each card has been beautifully and uniquely illustrated and contains delicate artistic flourishes in addition to meticulous detailing. Every player is sure to find something to love. Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
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What is Spellfire about?
Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors.
What makes Spellfire unique?
Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs.
What's next for Spellfire?
Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community.
What can Spellfire be used for?
Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
What is the current price of Spellfire?
Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -1.28% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Spellfire play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,Card Games,Strategy Games sector, SPELLFIRE often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is SPELLFIRE being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, SPELLFIRE recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Spellfire?
There are 640000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of SPELLFIRE?
Spellfire currently holds market rank #6978 with a market capitalization of ₦40278994.45137848896000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Spellfire performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of -1.28% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Spellfire compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,Card Games,Strategy Games segment, SPELLFIRE demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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