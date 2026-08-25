Speedy Price Today

The live Speedy (SPEEDY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPEEDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPEEDY.

Speedy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 190,910, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SPEEDY. During the last 24 hours, SPEEDY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04556329, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPEEDY moved 0.00% in the last hour and +32.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Speedy (SPEEDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 190.91K$ 190.91K $ 190.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 190.91K$ 190.91K $ 190.91K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Speedy is $ 190.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPEEDY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.91K.