SPCX Price Today

The live SPCX (SPCX) price today is $ 0.00295076, with a 3.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00295076 per SPCX.

SPCX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,869.96, with a circulating supply of 4.70M SPCX. During the last 24 hours, SPCX traded between $ 0.00295939 (low) and $ 0.0031083 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.274298, while the all-time low was $ 0.00294446.

In short-term performance, SPCX moved -1.13% in the last hour and -11.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.41.

SPCX (SPCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.87K$ 13.87K $ 13.87K Volume (24H) $ 101.41$ 101.41 $ 101.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.89K$ 36.89K $ 36.89K Circulation Supply 4.70M 4.70M 4.70M Total Supply 12,500,000.0 12,500,000.0 12,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPCX is $ 13.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.41. The circulating supply of SPCX is 4.70M, with a total supply of 12500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.89K.