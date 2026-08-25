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The live SparkPoint price today is 0 USD.SRK market cap is 203,699 USD. Track real-time SRK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live SparkPoint price today is 0 USD.SRK market cap is 203,699 USD. Track real-time SRK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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SparkPoint Price (SRK)

Unlisted

1 SRK to USD Live Price:

$0.00001569
$0.00001569$0.00001569
-2.61%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SparkPoint (SRK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:37:05 (UTC+8)

SparkPoint Price Today

The live SparkPoint (SRK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SRK.

SparkPoint currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 203,699, with a circulating supply of 13.02B SRK. During the last 24 hours, SRK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02523125, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SRK moved -0.54% in the last hour and +57.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SparkPoint (SRK) Market Information

$ 203.70K
$ 203.70K$ 203.70K

--
----

$ 203.70K
$ 203.70K$ 203.70K

13.02B
13.02B 13.02B

13,019,612,245.20557
13,019,612,245.20557 13,019,612,245.20557

The current Market Cap of SparkPoint is $ 203.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SRK is 13.02B, with a total supply of 13019612245.20557. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.70K.

SparkPoint Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02523125
$ 0.02523125$ 0.02523125

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.54%

-2.20%

+57.85%

+57.85%

Price Prediction for SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SRK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SparkPoint (SRK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SparkPoint could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SparkPoint will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SRK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SparkPoint Price Prediction.

What is SparkPoint (SRK)

What is SparkPoint (SRK)? SparkPoint, officially known as SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a registered corporation in the Philippines under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since its launch on October 5, 2018, SparkPoint has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the Philippines, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create practical solutions for a global audience.

Today, SparkPoint is driving the next wave of blockchain evolution by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. At the core of this vision is the SparkAgent AI Agents Launchpad platform, a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of blockchain and AI to enable intelligent, automated services across various applications. This platform reflects SparkPoint’s commitment to advancing technology that empowers users and transforms industries.

SparkPoint’s journey began with an initial funding of just $50,000, which was used to develop and launch a diverse suite of blockchain-based products, including:

SparkPoint Wallet: A secure, user-friendly multi-cryptocurrency wallet. SparkLearn: An educational platform promoting blockchain and financial literacy. SparkPlay: Interactive games showcasing blockchain technology. SparkEarn: Incentive programs to encourage cryptocurrency adoption. SparkDeFi: Decentralized finance services aimed at financial inclusion.

These products lay the foundation for SparkPoint’s ambitious exploration of blockchain and AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in developing scalable, next-generation solutions.

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SparkPoint (SRK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemHarmony Ecosystem

About SparkPoint

What is SparkPoint about?

SparkPoint, officially known as SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a registered corporation in the Philippines under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since its launch on October 5, 2018, SparkPoint has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the Philippines, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create practical solutions for a global audience.

What makes SparkPoint unique?

Today, SparkPoint is driving the next wave of blockchain evolution by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. At the core of this vision is the SparkAgent AI Agents Launchpad platform, a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of blockchain and AI to enable intelligent, automated services across various applications. This platform reflects SparkPoint’s commitment to advancing technology that empowers users and transforms industries.

What's the history of SparkPoint?

SparkPoint’s journey began with an initial funding of just $50,000, which was used to develop and launch a diverse suite of blockchain-based products, including: SparkPoint Wallet: A secure, user-friendly multi-cryptocurrency wallet. SparkLearn: An educational platform promoting blockchain and financial literacy. SparkPlay: Interactive games showcasing blockchain technology. SparkEarn: Incentive programs to encourage cryptocurrency adoption. SparkDeFi: Decentralized finance services aimed at financial inclusion. These products lay the foundation for SparkPoint’s ambitious exploration of blockchain and AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in developing scalable, next-generation solutions.

What is the live price of SparkPoint?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of -2.20% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect SRK?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is SparkPoint's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦276665460.30318811784000, SparkPoint stands at rank #4541, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

SRK recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is SRK today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence SparkPoint?

Factors include circulating supply (13019612245.20557 tokens), adoption trends within Harmony Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SparkPoint

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 21:37:05 (UTC+8)

SparkPoint (SRK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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