What is SparkPoint about?

SparkPoint, officially known as SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a registered corporation in the Philippines under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since its launch on October 5, 2018, SparkPoint has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation in the Philippines, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create practical solutions for a global audience.

What makes SparkPoint unique?

Today, SparkPoint is driving the next wave of blockchain evolution by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. At the core of this vision is the SparkAgent AI Agents Launchpad platform, a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of blockchain and AI to enable intelligent, automated services across various applications. This platform reflects SparkPoint’s commitment to advancing technology that empowers users and transforms industries.

What's the history of SparkPoint?

SparkPoint’s journey began with an initial funding of just $50,000, which was used to develop and launch a diverse suite of blockchain-based products, including: SparkPoint Wallet: A secure, user-friendly multi-cryptocurrency wallet. SparkLearn: An educational platform promoting blockchain and financial literacy. SparkPlay: Interactive games showcasing blockchain technology. SparkEarn: Incentive programs to encourage cryptocurrency adoption. SparkDeFi: Decentralized finance services aimed at financial inclusion. These products lay the foundation for SparkPoint’s ambitious exploration of blockchain and AI, positioning the company as a pioneer in developing scalable, next-generation solutions.

What is the live price of SparkPoint?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of -2.20% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect SRK?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is SparkPoint's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦276665460.30318811784000, SparkPoint stands at rank #4541, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

SRK recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is SRK today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence SparkPoint?

Factors include circulating supply (13019612245.20557 tokens), adoption trends within Harmony Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.